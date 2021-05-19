Trevert Lee Shelley

STEVENSVILLE ~ Trevert Lee Shelley, 79, of Stevensville, passed away at home on May 12, 2021 of natural causes.

He was born June 20, 1941 in Kalispell, MT to Ray and Ethel Shelley and grew up in the Silver Butte area near Libby, MT.

After graduating from Libby Senior High School Trevert Served 4 years in the United States Air Force.

On July 25th, 1970 he married Mary Beers at St Francis Xavier in Missoula, MT. He started his banking career in 1970 and worked for various banks as a loan officer and did some contract work for the bank until his death. He and his wife and sons enjoyed getting together with family, friends and neighbors, boating and crabbing in the San Juan Islands, hunting and fishing.

His first love was always his family; he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle. He is survived by his wife Mary; his sons Ken (LeAnn) Panama City Beach, FL; Rich Hamilton, MT; his grandsons Dustin (Brijet), Annapolis, MD; Dan (Larissa) and great grandson Sammy Shelley, Savanah, GA and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father Raymond, mother Ethel, brothers Ray and Dick and sisters Phyllis, Marie and Ada.