STEVENSVILLE — Tricia Hope Cassidy, 33, of Stevensville, found peace on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019. She was born July 12, 1985, in Helena, to Roger and Kathy Cassidy.
Tricia was raised and attended school in Stevensville, but she also called Missoula, Seattle, and Portland home.
Tricia will forever be remembered for her kind soul, her boundless creativity, and her ability to connect with so many people. Tricia loved all animals, especially her cat, Tux. She enjoyed drawing, computers, music, and making people laugh. Tricia was loved by many. Her memory will live on in the hearts of those she loved forever. Roger and Kathy consider being her parents as one of the greatest gifts life has given them.
In her life, Tricia endured many personal battles yet was able to maintain her sense of humor and witty personality. She fought long and hard, battling both physical and mental afflictions.
Tricia is finally at rest in eternal peace. She is survived by her parents Roger and Kathy, brother Connor, aunts and uncles: Steve Hopkins, Teri (Mike) Lundberg, Brian (Carolyn) Cassidy, Kathy Kruzich, Anne (Pat) Mahoney, Dion (Patti) Cassidy, Terri (Joe) McClafferty, Frank (Kathy) Cassidy, Mike(Marla) Cassidy, Nancy Fisher, numerous cousins, and grandparents Alan and Terry Reavley. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, James and Arlene Hopkins, and Gus and Mary Cassidy.
The family asks that you consider memorial donations to the Missoula Chapter of the National Alliance for Mental Illness in Tricia’s name. NAMI Missoula, P.O. Box 5413, Missoula, MT 59806. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.