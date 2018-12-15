HAMILTON — Trina Lynnae Petersen, 48, of Hamilton, passed away Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, as the result of a motorcycle accident.
Trina was born Sept. 1, 1970, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to Larry Butler and Georgette West. Trina was the owner and operator of Trendz by Trina. She was a Chaplain with Heart Ministries in support of Ravalli County. Trina was also a member of Tenacious Dames Motorcycle Riding Club.
Trina is survived by her husband, Steven L. Petersen; sons, Kirk Anthony and Nathan Alexander.
A celebration of life service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 22 at the Roots Christian Fellowship. Condolences may be left for the family at dalyleachchapel.com.
The family suggests memorials to Heart Ministries.