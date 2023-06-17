Troy was born to Mamie and Randy Ness and lived in Missoula until 2020 when he purchased a Mac Tools business He and his wife Dolly Ness and son Lee Ness moved to Newport while their daughter finished college in Bozeman and then she married Mike Miller in Newport. Lee is married Lisa Bloom and lives in Portland, Oregon.

Troy spent much of his life as a diesel mechanic and business owner until he retired and then worked part time as a handy man. It was there, working at a local boutique hotel that he fell from a ladder and had a fatal brain injury. He loved woodturning, and was a member of the Newport American Legion. Troy will always be remembered for his smile, ability to fix anything for anyone, and the love he had for his family. A Celebration of Life was held in Newport and a gathering of family and friends will be later in Missoula.