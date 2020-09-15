× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Troy W. Halder, 47, of Missoula, passed away unexpectedly in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Sept 10, 2020. He was born July 16, 1973, in Missoula, the son of Larry and Bonnie Halder.

He attended Sentinel High School through 1989. He loved to skateboard, visit with his nephews, niece and most recently his great-nephew. He had a heart of gold, was an easy friend to anyone he met, and loved the sun to shine bright.

Troy was employed as a waiter, construction worker and did home care for elders. He always took care of his parents' yard. He helped build the Burnside Skatepark near Portland in 1992. He spent time living in Missoula, Portland, and spent his last year in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, near his brother Lance and his family. He loved to quote his Dad and Grandpa Bean’s quirky sayings and mention how much he missed them both.

He is preceded in death by his father Larry.

His family includes his mother, Bonnie, brother Lance (wife Leanne), nephews Benjamin and Colton, niece Victoria and great-nephew Ayden (Colton).

A family memorial service will be held at a date TBD, along with interment at the Darby Cemetery near the rest of the Halder family.

The family suggests that memorials be sent to any mental health or substance abuse support organization.