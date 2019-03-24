ELMO — Trudy Carol King Evenson, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. She was born on Jan. 7, 1949, to Bud and Sis (Lucille) King.
Trudy grew up and was educated in Missoula. Her mother owned the Whistle Stop Drive In, a drive-thru restaurant on Highway 93, where Trudy frequently helped. Sis then purchased the In-Between Bar. Both Sis and Trudy were fantastic to struggling college students whom Sis frequently employed. These college students became Trudy’s lifelong “big” brothers. They rented from Sis and became Trudy’s extended family.
After graduation from Hellgate High School in 1966, Trudy obtained her R.N. and worked for O and O Associates, Missoula Ophthalmologists, for many years. She married John Tantlinger and together they had two beautiful children, Tonja King and Todd King.
In the early '90s Trudy moved to Frenchtown to run the King Ranch Golf Course, a property her father Bud and son Todd developed. She met Dale Evenson and they were married in 1997. In the early 2000s Dale and Trudy purchased a home on Flathead Lake and turned it into a bed and breakfast called Wildhorse Hideaway north of Elmo. Dale and Trudy loved their guests, enjoyed boating, taking numerous drives in the side-by-side and spending time in Hawaii.
Trudy was a woman of many talents. She enjoyed music, teaching and playing the piano, and ballet when younger. She was the state Women’s Archery Champion in 1994. She was a fantastic chef, tweaking recipes and inventing delicious breakfasts for guests.
Her artistic talent is widely known as she became an accomplished artist, creating art works using various media, including oils, acrylics, pastels, pencils, chalk and watercolors. Her art work can be found in private collections around the globe.
Trudy was a selfless person and known as a loving, caring woman who was inclusive and genuinely loved all. A loving, devoted mother and wife, she was seldom seen without a smile on her face.
Her survivors include her husband Dale of the family home; her daughter Tonja (Al) and son Todd (Angela); daughter-in-law Lalena and Jeff Moore, Lynn (Jim) Rosenberg, Ty (Linda) Evenson, Reneé Harper, Todd Green and Dennis and Phyllis Washington. Her grandchildren, Jasmine South, Daulton King, Tony Salguero King, Amanda Deegan, Casey Rosenberg, Kayla Mullens, Kyle Rosenberg, Cathy McElderry, Tim Evenson, Jessica Evenson and numerous great-grandchildren and cousins. She is also survived by her chosen “big brothers”, Jerry Murphy, Jim Costello, Jimmy Dean, Robbie Wilson, Mike Hogan, Ellis Tofte, Bruce Showen, Larry Petty and Bob Huntsberger and many cherished friends whose lives she touched.
Steve Scoffene, Trudy’s cousin, remembered her growing up. “Trudy could do anything. She was unstoppable in anything she tried to achieve — she was like a true “princess warrior.” And her cousin Dennis Washington said, “She was very near and dear to my heart.” They remained close their entire lives. Trudy will be forever loved, missed and cherished.
A celebration of her life is scheduled for early summer when the cherry blossoms bloom. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at thelakefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Arrangements are under The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.