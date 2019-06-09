ELMO — Trudy King Evenson passed away March 19, 2019. Please join the family for a Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the family home, 27122 Old US Hwy 93, Elmo, MT. Please bring a written memory of Trudy to share. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family online at thelakefuneralhomeandcremation.com.
Find an Obituary
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Community
Community
Fitness
Latest Local Offers
Nancy Serba - Gold Wellness Advocate doTERRA
Grizzly Lawn Care and Landscape