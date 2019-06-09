{{featured_button_text}}

ELMO — Trudy King Evenson passed away March 19, 2019. Please join the family for a Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the family home, 27122 Old US Hwy 93, Elmo, MT. Please bring a written memory of Trudy to share. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family online at thelakefuneralhomeandcremation.com.

