DeLAND — Twyla Yvonne Anthony, 63, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of July 23, 2018 in DeLand, Florida. Born in Clarkston, Washington in 1954, Twyla was the sole daughter of Floyd and Roberta Frost, whom both preceded her in death. She is survived by an older brother Dale (Pat) Frost of Lewiston, Idaho; daughter Brooke Caswell (Kiki) of Sorrento, Florida; daughter Rachael (Jared) Wierson, grandson Bridger, granddaughter Kendal of Missoula, Montana and son Cole Anthony of Missoula. Additional survivors include an aunt, several cousins and many dear friends.
Twyla called Missoula home, although she spent several years in the South, including various parts of Alabama and most recently near Sanford, Florida. Her childhood was spent in the Rattlesnake while attending Prescott Elementary School and Hellgate High School. Following high school, Twyla spent several years assisting her parents to operate the family restaurant, the Hi-way Café, located on East Broadway in Missoula. Her time spent in the café helped Twyla grow to be a wonderful cook. She later pursued studies in accounting at the University of Montana’s Vocational Technical School (Vo Tech) which led her to a lengthy tenure in the Treasurer’s Office at the Missoula County Courthouse.
As a teenager, Twyla met Allan Caswell while exploring Greenough Park. The two eventually married and gave birth to two daughters, Brooke and Rachael. She later married Dennis Anthony and shared with him a son, Cole Anthony.
Twyla was known for her unforgettable laugh and her knack for easily making friends. Her special childhood friends Tanya, Lisa and Eadie were true testaments to the strong friendships she formed that spanned the length of her lifetime. Growing up in the restaurant business instilled in Twyla the desire to cater to people and to prepare amazing meals. Cooking was her true passion, she loved to share meals and laughter with friends and family on every occasion possible. Listening to music, dancing and laughing brought her great joy. She had always desired to be near the ocean and was able to realize this dream as she spent her last years in Florida, visiting one her favorite places often.
A celebration of life will be hosted by friends and family on Sunday, Sept. 2, at 4 p.m. at the home of Rachael and Jared Wierson, 2056 Sundance Lane in Missoula.