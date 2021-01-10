Ty Colin Harrison

In addition to his military career, Ty was also an accomplished martial artist. He trained all of his life with his father, Jim 'RONIN' Harrison, who was the founder of the Bushidokan style of martial arts. Ty achieved Black Belt ranking in three separate disciplines — judo/jujitsu, karate/kickboxing and self-defense. He was one of the top instructors in the family's martial arts academy.

Ty's love of the outdoors led him to further his education at the University of MT in the Wildlife Biology curriculum. He was granted an internship with the US Forest Service the first summer after starting at UM. He continued working each summer for the Forest Service, as an intern, until his graduation in May 2020 with a degree in Wildlife Biology. Ty's continued employment with the US Forest Service found him studying for his GRE. His plan was to go to graduate school to specialize in Ornithology and then further pursue his career with the US Forest Service.

Ty was an avid outdoorsman. He was highly proficient in numerous types of extreme sports including rock climbing, kayaking, nordic and alpine skiing, and snowboarding. He loved hiking and took many trips with his buddies and his Forest Service co-workers.