Tyler Quinton Steinebach

Tyler Quinton Steinebach left this world on July 18th in Colorado Springs, CO. Tyler was born March 9, 1989 to Ty and Cherrie Steinebach. He attended school in Superior and graduated as Valedictorian in 2008.

Tyler had a passion for making life better for others. He worked as an EMT in Superior, Plentywood and Whitehall. He tried hard to make life better for people who were experiencing homelessness and opened a drop-in center in Missoula, aptly naming it “the Dignity Center”. He moved to Colorado Springs last fall to continue his education.

Tyler was preceded in death by her mother, Cherrie, and his grandparents Jack and Gwin Vassar. He is survived by his dad Ty, his sister Malinda Steinebach, brother Eric Steinebach, grandparents Ralph and Anita Parkin, all of Superior, his grandfather Bob Steinebach of Boise, ID, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, cousins and friends, and his dogs, Jasper and Isabella.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Superior HS on August 20, 2023, at 3:00pm.