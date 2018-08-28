STEVENSVILLE — Longtime resident of the Stevensville area, V. Howard Gathright, 98, passed away at his home Aug. 21, 2018. Howard was born to Greaton and Geneva (Rogers) Gathright in Batesville, Arkansas, Aug. 14, 1920.
A man of opportunity, entertainment and service, Howard moved to California as a young man and, in 1942 at age 23, joined the Navy. Howard told many stories about WWII, some harrowing and some hysterical. He returned home and while teaching for the Navy in 1946, met and married Montez (Teddy) Weeks.
After retiring from the Navy, Howard and Teddy owned a pair of appliance stores and then bought a yacht, harbor-hopping for a couple of years. Nearing age 50, Howard became a cashier at Harrah’s in South Lake Tahoe. Before he knew it, he became THE Entertainment Manager. After seven glorious (and tiring) years, Howard left and built a 45’ yacht where he and Teddy lived in Alameda, California, for almost 20 years. Nearing age 70 in 1989, Howard and Teddy moved to the Stevensville area where he started two businesses and spent his free time meeting and helping others.
Howard was loved and appreciated by his many friends. He could engage anyone in conversation, had a huge heart and was always willing to help folks in need. Preceded in death by his wife, Teddy, daughter Lynn, son Jon and brother Roger, Howard is survived by an older brother, Lloyd, four grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held for Howard at the Whitesitt Funeral Home in Stevensville at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 29. Military Honors will be provided by the Stevensville American Legion Post #94 and the U.S. Navy. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.