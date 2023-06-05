Victor - Vahe “Kaz” Yesav Kazandjian, 75, was born on September 8, 1947, in Jaffa Palestine and passed away on June 1, 2023, at St. Patrick Hospital surrounded by loved ones. Kaz was a proud American and Patriot who served our country in the Air Force from 1965 until 1968. He was a successful business owner in Tucson, AZ and moved to Victor, MT in November of 2007. Kaz loved to “work” the land and being surrounded by beautiful Montana. Anyone that met him, loved him and is often described as a “unique person with the best sense of humor that would give anyone the shirt off his back”. He was preceded in death by his older brother Harry, parents Garbis and Aghavni, grandson Christopher, mother-in-law Rosalie Sharp, and brother-in-law George Shahinian. He is survived by his loving wife for over 55 years Anna “Ann”; daughters, Leslie and Stephanie; grandson and best buddy DJ; granddaughters Marissa, Mackenzie and Mariah; sister Verjine Shahinian; nephew Leon, Haig, and niece Tina Jones; brother-in-law Richard Norris; great-granddaughters Autumn, Addison, and soon to be Kinzley, due in September. Vahe had several beloved Armenian cousins and his bulldog Abby. He tolerated my mom's mini dachshund, Frankie. Kaz will be laid to rest at the Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery, 1911 Tower St., Missoula MT, 59804 on Friday, June 16, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.