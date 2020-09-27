Valerie Bieber

In 1971 Valerie and her family moved to Vancouver, Washington, where she worked for the Veterans Administration Hospital and later for Bonneville Power Administration, where she retired in 1994. She then worked part time for a few years with C-Van as a specialty bus driver for ADA and Senior Mobility. It was a perfect fit for her desire to help others and her love of talking with strangers, which happened quite often with Val in stores and restaurants — but was also how she made many friends.

In retirement, Valerie and Roger took trips all over the United States visiting national parks, historic sites, Alaska and Hawaii, and enjoyed numerous vacations with friends, family, children and grandchildren. When at home, Val often had one or more of her young grandkids over to spend the night, make cookies, and put together puzzles. Older grandkids who visited could count on having a meal there and leaving with dinner and dessert for the next day.