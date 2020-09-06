MISSOULA — Valerie S. Clubb, retired teacher, mother, artist, world traveler, born Valerie Ann Stagg in Norton, Kansas, on Oct. 19, 1928, died in Missoula on Dec. 22, 2019 from complications caused by a fall in her home earlier in the year.
The eldest of two daughters born to Anna Belle and James Ralph Stagg, Valerie Stagg grew up in Kansas, Texas and Oklahoma.
Her father worked for the WPA, one of a group of artists who painted murals in public buildings in El Paso, Texas, before moving to Oklahoma to work for the Phillips Petroleum Company in Bartlesville and Tulsa. Her mother, a homemaker and teacher, was a prize-winning cook famous for her icebox mashed potato dinner rolls. Her mother’s mother, Annie Laurie Hickcox, herself a legendary cook, made a pie for her family every day and included this last sentence in her handwritten will: “and there should be enough cake pans for everyone.”
Valerie’s early interests leaned away from cooking toward painting and thinking about ideas. Her beloved grandmother Ruby Willis Stagg, a homesteader and painter in Kirwin, Kansas, was an important influence during her formative years.
“As Valerie sat painting with her grandmother Ruby in Kirwin,” her younger sister Nancy writes, “Ruby shared aspects of her personal philosophy of life. She felt that one need not ever be bored if one imagines a beautiful garden of thoughts to draw upon & continually adds to it.”
“Grandmother Ruby taught me to be observant,” Valerie said many years later. “Today’s reality is tomorrow’s history. You can be a true historian by paying attention. There is so much to pay attention to.”
Valerie attended grade school and high school in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and the University of Kansas in Lawrence, Kansas, where she majored in art. To please her mother and her Aunt Maidie Ruth Hickcox, Valerie joined the Chi Omega sorority at KU. Her resistance to convention and conformity, and her growing commitment to the principle of free thinking, made her a bad fit for the sorority, but she made many lifelong friendships while she was there.
Shortly after arriving at KU, she met Merrel Dare Clubb, Jr., a young professor who had recently served as a gunnery coordinator with the Marines in World War II, fighting on the Pacific Islands of Kiska, Makin, Guam, and Iwo Jima.
They were married in 1949 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. After their marriage they lived in Eugene, Oregon, where she completed her BA in education at the University of Oregon. They moved from Eugene to Ann Arbor, Michigan, and then to Houston, Texas, before settling in Missoula in 1954.
Merrel taught in the English Department of the University of Montana and served as chair of the department for 18 years until his retirement in 1986. They celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary with family and friends shortly before his death in 2017.
“I was married when I was 20, and my work was raising children. I did some teaching in grade school, some before I had children, and some after my children were a little older.” “I gave what I had been given,” she said recently, describing the influence of an important mentor named Pearl who guided her early years of teaching in Eugene.
Valerie, Merrel and their children lived in Italy, Burma (Myanmar) and Colombia between 1957 and 1964. From 1961 to 1962, they traveled around the world, from Missoula to Honolulu, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Rangoon (Yangon), Kolkata, New Delhi, Katmandu, Kabul, Teheran, and Istanbul, among many other cities, an experience that profoundly heightened their sense of the complex magnificence of the world. Merrel taught in the Fulbright program and Valerie taught preschool and early grade school. “I was teaching all over the world,” Valerie said. “I can’t remember not teaching anywhere.”
In 1964 they returned to Missoula where they spent the rest of their lives.
Valerie began thinking about the relation of ethics and human action at an early age, as a child, as a student, and as a young mother traveling around the world. Learning of her husband’s brutal experiences in the waters and jungles of war, seeing firsthand the psychological damage the soldiers of her generation brought home, she found herself increasingly drawn toward the principles of pacifism.
In the late 60s, she joined the Missoula Women for Peace, an organization that was formed in response to the atrocities that occurred during the Vietnam War.
“I have had an instinctual feeling for peace, for peaceful relations between people,” she said, as she described the protests that occurred in Missoula at the end of the decade. “We demonstrated against the war in front of the post office. We did marches down Higgins Street,” she said, lamenting the tragedy brought to human lives on both sides of a war.
Asked in an interview why she thought humanity continued to think of war as a way of solving disagreements, she said, “I think it goes way back to the situation of competition…. Our children are raised from birth to compete and to compete violently if necessary. I think competition is a euphemism for greed, for wanting to be the best, wanting to have the best for myself, wanting the sports team of the high school to win at all costs, wanting the intellectual team of the high school to win at all costs, wanting to have the best grades in order to get the best jobs in order to make the most money in order to have the most power. It's competition, which is in our culture so strongly, that is the basis for [so many of] of our problems, I think…. The general defense of competition is that it causes people to do their best in order to be better than others, but people could do their best in cooperative ways rather than competitive ways.”
The Missoula Women for Peace was one of several communities that were an essential part of her life in Missoula. Another was a group of close friends who raised their children in the upper Rattlesnake Canyon in the 1960s and 70s. A third was the community of esteemed colleagues at the First National Bank where she worked as a bank teller in the 1980s.
Those who knew Valerie speak often of the originality of her thinking. She took a special interest in unresolvable situations, impossible choices, in the paradoxes and contradictions of ordinary, lived, day-to-day life. Her meditations on luck, revenge, liberty and equality, the value of lying, the problem of fairness, the importance of the unknown, the principle of multiple perspectives, the uses of kindness, and how to cut a cake fairly, were offered at exactly the moment when they would most be of use. One key idea governed all others: Think for yourself.
Along with thinking, making art was as essential to her life as breathing. Her early paintings, many of them of her young children, exhibited an exquisite control of brush and a startling sense of humor — whimsy mixed with a fierce acuity of observation. In the mid 60s, she studied with Missoula painter Walter Hook. She praised his ideas about a creator’s inner eye and the teaching sessions when he painted together with his students.
In the mid 80s, her attention turned to photography. A trip to Madeira with her sister Nancy gave her the opportunity to take numerous portraits with her 35 millimeter camera. A shared characteristic of these photographs is the focused tranquility of her subjects mirroring back the gentle curiosity of the woman taking their picture. In subsequent years, her attentions shifted toward the natural world. Her photographs of leaves, rocks, flowers, flowing water and ice crystals, at once real and abstract, pointed toward the final stage of her artistic explorations.
In the late 90s, she began assembling rocks, leaves, bottles, dolls, dried flowers, bowls, photographs and paintings into still lifes, tableaus and miniature scenes. Color, pattern, shape and line were an important part of these installations, abstract constructions mingling freely with recognizable representations. Wit, humor, playfulness abounded everywhere in these pieces. Central to her vision was the idea that very different kinds of meaning and reference could operate simultaneously, that radically different forms of understanding could harmonize in beautiful ways.
Her last installations, assembled on the low round table in her living room, had the abstract austerity of Tibetan mandalas. That her children and grandchildren had held onto the edge of this table when they were learning to walk added to their spiritual weight. She disassembled these pieces every few months, reusing old elements to create new pieces, new relations and meanings: patterns within patterns, reflections within reflections.
Oh reader, with your mind turbulent or serene, take another look at the night sky, at the stars overhead, with their recognizable shapes, their strange harmonies, their infinite possible meanings. Perhaps you too, with your inexpressible thoughts, your unknown feelings, with all the patterns of your mind and of your life, are reflecting back towards the heavens, as our mother has, something of the great grandeur of the world!
“My life has not always been charming, but it has always been charmed,” our mother said, a few days before her death.
“Mom, are you scratching your back?
May I put some lotion on that?”
“I don’t like that lotion.
It makes me soft.
I don’t want to be soft.
I want to be gritty.
There is nothing so good in life as scratching an itch.”
Valerie’s family would like to thank the caregivers at Northern Rockies Orthopaedics, Billings Clinic, Village Health and Rehabilitation, Partners In Home Care, Dr. Rebecca Hoover, and the doctors and nurses at St. Patrick Hospital who gave the balm of their goodness during the last years of her life.
She is survived by her four children, Dare, Emily, Charlie, and Maury; her sister Nancy; nephew Edwin; niece Barbara and her husband Gary; son-in-law Robert; sisters-in-law Louise and Jean; former daughters-in-law Lynn, Sandy, and Kay; and three grandchildren, Jordan, Madeline and Oliver.
