Valerie S. Clubb

Asked in an interview why she thought humanity continued to think of war as a way of solving disagreements, she said, “I think it goes way back to the situation of competition…. Our children are raised from birth to compete and to compete violently if necessary. I think competition is a euphemism for greed, for wanting to be the best, wanting to have the best for myself, wanting the sports team of the high school to win at all costs, wanting the intellectual team of the high school to win at all costs, wanting to have the best grades in order to get the best jobs in order to make the most money in order to have the most power. It's competition, which is in our culture so strongly, that is the basis for [so many of] of our problems, I think…. The general defense of competition is that it causes people to do their best in order to be better than others, but people could do their best in cooperative ways rather than competitive ways.”