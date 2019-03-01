ANACONDA — Our beautiful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away on Feb. 12, 2019. It was a beautiful day when she passed, crossing over to the other side. Mom was the best of the best and we already miss her.
Mom never complained as she battled Parkinson’s for the last 14 years of her life, and even as it limited some of her abilities, Mom never quit worrying about her kids and grandkids!
Vera was born in Ida Grove, Iowa, on Jan. 1, 1933, to Calvin Bossard and Amelia Bossard (Bubash). The family moved to Anaconda in 1937 when Vera was four. Mom graduated from Anaconda High School in 1950.
Vera married Laurence LeClaire on July 7, 1952, in front of a Justice of the Peace. Their marriage was blessed in St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Detroit Michigan, Jan. 21, 1955, by Rev. Arthur Valade-Asst for Pastor Rev. W. J. O’Rourke. Witnesses were Joseph and Madelyn Beel. They lived in Detroit until they moved back to Anaconda, Montana in 1962. The family then moved to Missoula in 1964 where they raised their four children Robert, Greg, Diane and Mark. Once the kids were all in a school, Mom went to work for the director of the Missoula Vo-Tech and then the Montana Alumni Association finishing her working career in real estate banking in downtown Missoula. Vera and Laurence divorced in 1975.
Mom enjoyed following and supporting her children in all their activities and had a great time with her many friends during these years playing bridge with her lady friends once a week among other social activities. She really excelled at Contract Bridge! She also enjoyed playing Yahtzee with her kids and working crossword puzzles.
Vera was honest and straight forward and to the point and even when she was being direct with you, we knew there in the background was constant support. Mom was smart and well-read fitting in time for reading even while being a wife, raising us four children and working outside the home at various times in our lives.
All games were of interest to Mom and she was a subtle and strategic player with a sly poker face. Mom was an excellent and avid golfer and relished watching golf tournaments on television following her favorite golf professionals. She also liked boating at the Flathead and Coeur d’Alene lakes, especially when we kids were visiting in the warmer months.
Mom loved to work her crossword puzzles, and regularly watching Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune and Who wants to be a Millionaire. We knew not to call during those show times. Mom’s favorite meal was a hamburger and french fries! Country music was comforting to Mom and she found the music a nice way to relax when she found time to relax.
Vera then married Robert L. Dick on May 18, 1980. They lived in Missoula until 1985 when they moved to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. In June 2015, they decided to move into the Garden Plaza Independent Facility in Post Falls, Idaho, and lived there until Mom’s passing.
Vera is survived by her daughter Diane M. LeClaire, her sons Robert J. LeClaire, Gregory L. LeClaire and Mark E. LeClaire (Vanessa); granddaughters Elizabeth LeClaire Raines (Matt), Valerie Massie, grandsons Daniel LeClaire, and Mitchell Massie, great-grandson Braylen LeClaire and great-granddaughter Arrilyn Raines. Mom is also survived by her brother Wayne Bossard — Chile and Mark Bossard (Nancy) — Virginia; Sister-in-laws Margaret Bossard (Floyd) — Butte, MT, and Margaret Bossard (Richard) — Missoula, MT, nieces Julie, Janice, Patty, Kim, Krista, Stephanie, Jennifer, Monica, Connie, Terrie and Peggy, and nephews Brian, Michael, Craig, Justin, Lucas, Lance, Tim, Tom and Mike.
Mom cherished her great-grandchildren, Braylen and Arrilyn and felt it an honor to have a chance to know both of them.
Preceding Vera in death were her parents, Calvin Bossard and Amelia Bossard, her oldest brother Floyd C. Bossard, her older brother Richard Bossard, and her daughter-in-law Julie Downey LeClaire (Greg) whom Mom always enjoyed visiting with when they had the chance. Also, her sister-in-law Mary LeClaire Deranleau (Jim).
Even though Mom battled Parkinson’s Disease and scoliosis the last 14 years of her life, Mom never complained, battled hard and never gave up fighting!
Visitation hours for Vera Jean will be 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, March 8, 2019, at Longfellow Funeral Home, 107 Oak St., Anaconda, MT. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Family Church, 217 W. Pennsylvania Ave. Anaconda, MT, at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019. There will be a one hour visitation prior to the service at the church. Following the service there will be a luncheon served in the Hunthausen Fellowship Hall at the Holy Family Catholic Church. As per Vera Jean’s request cremation will follow.
Mom is now in peace, pain free with the Lord! Donations in Mom’s memory can be made to a charity of your choice in Mom’s memory or the Vera J. Bossard Memorial Scholarship at Montana Tech, Butte MT. “Mom always desired to have completed her college degree, so to know she is helping girls attend college means the world to her.”
Many thank yous go to the staff and doctors at Kootenai Health Medical, Circle of Life, and Schneidmiller Hospice House all of the Coeur d’Alene, Idaho area, and many of the wonderful staff at the Garden Plaza Assisted Living Community, Post Falls for the great and wonderful care Mom received from the nurses, CNA’s, doctors and staff of these excellent establishments.
Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral & Cremation Service is entrusted with Vera’s funeral arrangements. You may pay your condolences at longfellowfinneganriddle.com.