MISSOULA — Vera Mae Schmidt, 84, of Missoula, passed away July 30, 2019.
She was born Nov. 21, 1934 in Winona, Idaho, to Luther and Mary Gaines. As a girl she grew up in Lewiston, Idaho, along with her five sisters. Vera went on to graduate from high school in Lewiston, Idaho, in 1952.
On Sept. 27, 1952, she married the love of her life, Raymond Dean Schmidt. Their life led them on many adventures, including raising two children, Dan and Cindy. Eventually Ray’s job led them to Missoula in 1957.
Her biggest fulfillment in life was her family. When she was not doting on them, she loved crafting, knitting, crocheting and making jewelry. God has always been very important to her and her love showed as she spent her free time delivering meals to the elderly in Seeley Lake for Meals on Wheels.
Ray and Vera retired to Seeley Lake, where they delighted in being a part of the Snowmobile Association. Their adventures eventually took them snowbirding in Arizona, where they spent many years enjoying the warm temperatures and the culture of the South.
During her younger years, she worked at the Bon Marche as a telephone operator in the credit department until 1970, when she became a fulltime stay-at-home Mom.
Vera was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband Ray, her sisters and her daughter Cindy.
Our beloved Vera is survived by her son, Dan and wife Lauri, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.