MISSOULA — Vera Myers passed peacefully at her home on Cloverdale Drive in Missoula on Sunday, Feb. 23. She was 93 years old.
Vera was born in Manhattan, Kansas to Philip and Bertha Tozzer on September 14, 1926. After Philip passed away when Vera was only a year old, Bertha and Vera moved to Cincinnati to be close to the Tozzer family.
Vera attended elementary and high school in Cincinnati. She excelled in her studies, and also played on her school’s softball and tennis teams. During high school, she worked as a clerk in a department store and served as a camp counselor in Maine for several summers. After high school, Vera was awarded a merit scholarship to attend Bryn Mawr College in Pennsylvania.
After graduation from Bryn Mawr with a Bachelor’s degree in mathematics, she was accepted to graduate school at Ohio State University to study mathematics. In the 1940s, there were few women studying science and mathematics at a graduate school level, and Vera was often the only woman in her classes. Her intelligence and her determination helped her succeed in an era when women were not expected to be earning graduate degrees in mathematics.
At Ohio State, she met her future husband, Bill Myers. Vera first caught Bill’s attention when she was the only student who was able to successfully solve a particularly complicated calculus problem. After Vera graduated from Ohio State with a Master’s degree in mathematics, she and Bill were married at College Presbyterian Church in Cincinnati in 1951.
In 1952, Vera and Bill moved to Missoula to work in the Mathematics Department at the University of Montana. Initially, Vera and Bill lived on Beckwith Avenue, and moved to their current home on Cloverdale Drive in 1956. She and Bill had three sons: Bill, Chuck and Bob.
In addition to raising her three boys, Vera put her education in mathematics to good use and taught at the elementary, high school and university levels for more than 20 years. She also helped support her family with part time jobs, such as delivering the Missoulian newspaper. For many decades, Vera took wonderful care of her extensive flower and vegetable garden, and the multiple trees on the Cloverdale property.
Vera and Bill were avid travelers and loaded the three boys into a Volkswagen camper to explore the world during the summers when school was not is session. One of their first trips was to Europe in the summer of 1969. Vera loved sightseeing in the cities of Europe, as well as hiking throughout the Alps. Bill and Vera enjoyed the history and mountains of Europe so much that they spent a sabbatical year at the University of Geneva, Switzerland in 1973-1974.
After the boys left Missoula for college, Vera and Bill continued their adventures around the globe. Some of Vera’s favorite trips included trekking to the base of Mount Everest, sightseeing throughout Alaska, traveling in Australia and New Zealand, exploring the ancient wonders of Asia, India, and the Middle East, riding camels in Morocco, hiking in Patagonia, afternoon tea at Lake O’Hara in the Canadian Rockies, and visiting wineries in California’s Napa Valley.
When Vera wasn’t traveling, she was very active around Missoula and loved the outdoors. She cross country skied with Bill for several decades, often skiing over 10 miles in a day. Vera and Bill were a constant fixture on the ski trails at Lolo Pass. During the summers, she hiked with her friends on Tuesdays and Wednesdays to enjoy the beauty of Montana’s wilderness. She loved wildflowers and was able to identify many types of plants along the trail. Vera truly appreciated the flora and fauna on every hike and was generous in donating to programs protecting wildlife and nature.
Vera pushed the frontiers for female equality in the challenging decades of the 1960s and 1970s. She was actively involved with the League of Women Voters and was President of the Missoula Chapter for two years. She volunteered in assisting the voting process during Missoula elections. She also loved to play card games and played bridge on a regular basis with several groups of friends. She continued her passion for playing cards well into her 90s.
Vera was also a dedicated community servant. After retiring from teaching, she volunteered at St. Patrick Hospital in the intensive care unit for over a decade. She was always trying to help others in times of need.
Vera was a dedicated mother to her three sons. The respect for others, importance of education, strong work ethic, and the upstanding character and integrity that she passed to her children laid the foundation for their successes later in life. Vera was an extremely generous person and was always willing to spend extra time with students in her office after classroom hours or to assist a neighbor.
Vera’s family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Colette Graham and her family. Colette helped take care of Vera during the last two years of her life and was always an angel at her side. The visiting hospice nurses and personnel were tremendously generous in their kind care and support of Vera. Words cannot convey the extent of the family's thanks to the Missoula Hospice organization, and their efforts to make Vera's last months as comfortable as possible.
Vera will be dearly missed by everyone she touched in her life. Her spirit will always be there on the hiking trails and ski tracks that she frequented in western Montana. Vera's reflection will glow from every wildflower in the wilderness areas she loved. Her calm smile, her passion for helping others, her card playing, and her love for the outdoors will be sorely missed by her family and friends.
Vera is preceded in death by her husband, Bill. She is survived by her three sons, and five grandchildren. A celebration of Vera’s life will be held at a future date.
