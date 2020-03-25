Vera Myers

When Vera wasn’t traveling, she was very active around Missoula and loved the outdoors. She cross country skied with Bill for several decades, often skiing over 10 miles in a day. Vera and Bill were a constant fixture on the ski trails at Lolo Pass. During the summers, she hiked with her friends on Tuesdays and Wednesdays to enjoy the beauty of Montana’s wilderness. She loved wildflowers and was able to identify many types of plants along the trail. Vera truly appreciated the flora and fauna on every hike and was generous in donating to programs protecting wildlife and nature.

Vera pushed the frontiers for female equality in the challenging decades of the 1960s and 1970s. She was actively involved with the League of Women Voters and was President of the Missoula Chapter for two years. She volunteered in assisting the voting process during Missoula elections. She also loved to play card games and played bridge on a regular basis with several groups of friends. She continued her passion for playing cards well into her 90s.

Vera was also a dedicated community servant. After retiring from teaching, she volunteered at St. Patrick Hospital in the intensive care unit for over a decade. She was always trying to help others in times of need.