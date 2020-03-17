LOLO — The beautiful soul known on Earth as Verelene Lucy Miller went home to Our Lord on March 11, 2020. Verelene passed away from congenital heart failure worsened by Influenza A. She was 74 years old.
Verelene was born the third of five children to Ruel May and Rose Ruhl on Sept. 5, 1945. She and her siblings were raised catholic in Denver, where her father owned a construction business, and her mother cleaned homes on the weekends.
A sickly child, Verelene fought through bout after bout of illnesses, and was once sequestered at home for an entire year. She would look at old family black and white photos to pass the time during these sicknesses and learned who each of the family members in those photos were. She cherished those old family photos.
Verelene had a wicked quick, dry sense of humor, and was super smart. She was a member of her debate club at Denver High, until she moved to the small town of Delta, Colorado her senior year. There, she met her future husband, Kenneth Miller. They married on Feb. 13, 1965 at the Notre Dame Church in Denver. Their wish was to be married on Valentine's Day, but the church was booked that day. Their children, Ty and Amanda, were born in May 1968 and April 1970.
Although she suffered from terrible back pain due to a childhood incident, Verelene's occupation was a mom, and she was extremely close to both of her children until the very end of her life. She was supportive of her whole family, and the person everyone went to for good advice. Good advice was her specialty.
Verelene had a kind, caring and loving heart and was generous to those around her, those who loved her, and those who sought her help. She liked to read, although she couldn't do this as much in her later years. She watched fascinating news programs instead and sharpened her mind on their topics. She was also an excellent baker and liked to make pies and cookies during the holidays.
She suffered a heart episode and was diagnosed with congenital heart failure, with a dire outlook. She still managed to live for 15 years after this diagnosis, until succumbing to Influenza A, which weakened her heart.
Verelene is survived by her husband of 55 years, Kenneth Miller; her children Ty (51) and Amanda (49); her brothers Thomas and Donald May; her sister, Ruth Cochran; brothers-in-law Jess, Jim, and Tony, and various nieces and nephews in Colorado and across the nation.
A small, private ceremony is planned. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.