LOLO — The beautiful soul known on Earth as Verelene Lucy Miller went home to Our Lord on March 11, 2020. Verelene passed away from congenital heart failure worsened by Influenza A. She was 74 years old.

Verelene was born the third of five children to Ruel May and Rose Ruhl on Sept. 5, 1945. She and her siblings were raised catholic in Denver, where her father owned a construction business, and her mother cleaned homes on the weekends.

A sickly child, Verelene fought through bout after bout of illnesses, and was once sequestered at home for an entire year. She would look at old family black and white photos to pass the time during these sicknesses and learned who each of the family members in those photos were. She cherished those old family photos.

Verelene had a wicked quick, dry sense of humor, and was super smart. She was a member of her debate club at Denver High, until she moved to the small town of Delta, Colorado her senior year. There, she met her future husband, Kenneth Miller. They married on Feb. 13, 1965 at the Notre Dame Church in Denver. Their wish was to be married on Valentine's Day, but the church was booked that day. Their children, Ty and Amanda, were born in May 1968 and April 1970.

