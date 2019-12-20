SUPERIOR — Vern B. Miller of Superior, passed away Dec. 18, 2019 with his family by his side from complications of Parkinson’s disease.
Vern was born May 27, 1937 to Josephine and Charlie True Miller along with 10 brothers and sisters. Vern married Sheelia Duffy in 1960 and were married nearly 60 years. Together they raised four daughters, Twila Crawford (Cal), Julie Miller, Debra Sheppard (Craig), Audrey Hayes (Dustin) and enjoyed six grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Vern was an Army Veteran, a wonderful dad and even better grandfather. He loved gardening, camping, wood carving, hunting and even adventured out on a ride in the mountains on a side by side with his grandson, this fall.
A celebration of his life will be held at the Methodist Church basement Sunday, Dec. 22, at 3 p.m.
Thank you to the staff of Mineral County Hospital and a very special thanks to Community Hospital, the Doctors, nurses and every staff member who took care of all of us and especially our dad.
“Dad, your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure”