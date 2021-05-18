Vern Everett Sage passed away May 15, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital of natural causes. Born in Jackson, MT in the "little church" on March 12,1923, he lived in the Bitterroot Valley with his parents Eli and Agnes Sage and was the youngest of 11 children. At a young age his family moved to the Northside in Missoula, where he attended school and eventually worked for the National Telegraph while finishing school. He moved to Anaconda to work at the smelter and then moved to Seattle to work in the shipyards, before joining the Army with the 45th Thunderbirds Infantry and he fought during World War II in Central Europe and at the battle at Rhineland. He and his squad were some of the first to liberate the prisoners at Dachau. He was on his way to fight in Japan when the war ended and he returned to Montana to work construction and was famously known for hauling the largest Allis Chalmers dozer in the world in the Ravalli County Fair parade, meeting his future bride, Alma "Rie" Heckathorn as she pulled a float in the same parade. The couple married on January 1, 1949 and remained married for 72 years until Vern's passing. Their son Russell was born to them in Missoula in 1949 and their son Rodney was born there in 1951. Vern was also known as one of the original founders of the Missoula Stock Car Track and raced all over Montana. Drummond was their next home, where Vern established a repair shop at Cliff Beck Motors and loved to restore old Jeeps. Vern then worked construction until 1965, when he and Joe Sage started S&S Welding and Repair, where he worked until his retirement in 1993. During retirement Vern and Rie wintered in Quartzite, Arizona, and returned each spring to their home in Florence. Vern loved to fish and would ride his ATV anywhere an adventure was needed.