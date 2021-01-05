Vern L. Thompson

He later moved to ranger jobs at Ennis and Livingston; staff jobs on St. Joe Forest, Regional Office, and Custer Forest, then to Forest Supervisor, Humblodt Forest in Elko, Nevada, and last to Washington, D.C. where he retired after 30 years of service.

These years of service, many of them spent on horseback in some of the most beautiful country in the world, gave him a deep love of Montana and the American West. An avid reader, his bookshelves were filled with volumes on the West, from histories to biographies, field guides to fiction. He was equally comfortable talking to ranchers and environmentalists, and throughout his life he sought to instill respect, appreciation, and protection for the natural world. He hated to see litter along the roadside or at a picnic/camp site and always reminded his four daughters to “pack it in, pack it out.”

While Vern took his work seriously, at home he was more inclined to humor. To get the kids and grandchildren laughing, he would sing old cowboy tunes and then break into his version of clogging. He loved the old Western songs, from Sons of the Pioneers to Eddy Arnold and Marty Robbins, and he would often grab Roxana or one of his four daughters and spin them around the kitchen to a favorite tune.