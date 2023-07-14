Vern Leroy Clairmont

Ronan - Surrounded by his family on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, Vern Leroy Clairmont passed away after a yearlong battle with pancreatic cancer. While he had the strongest of hearts for his family, friends, community, and tribe, he had an even stronger heart which refused to give up in his final hours. He was a kind, generous and loving husband, father, and papa. He will forever be remembered for his patience, generosity, kindness, humor, and larger-than-life smile.

Vern was born in St. Ignatius, MT, and raised on the original Clairmont allotment. Growing up he helped his grandpa and dad on their cattle ranch. Vern graduated from Ronan High School in 1972 where he met his wife, Cyndy. They married in 1973 and raised four amazing children, Shanna, Jason, Jeff, and Mandy.

In 1975, Vern began his career with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes at Kicking Horse Job Corp. Shortly after, he was recruited to the Finance Office at CSKT, eventually becoming the Director of Finance Management. Vern dedicated his life to the Tribes, not only taking pride in being a tribal member but treating it as a responsibility to give back and provide for the Tribe's future.

After nearly 45 years working for CSKT, Vern retired and then started Raven Consulting with his sons, Jason and Jeff. Vern wanted to continue using his experience and knowledge to assist tribes and their entities with their financial, accounting, and regulatory compliance.

Vern was an avid car and sports enthusiast, tribal historian, hunter, horse rider, coach, and tinkerer around his and Cyndy's home at the base of the Mission Mountains. One of the many things he instilled into his wife and kids was a do-it-yourself mentality. From building an addition on their prior home in Pablo, to constructing a shop on the Ronan property with his sons for his tools and toys, as well as helping Cyndy with her wood working projects. He also enjoyed traveling to his kids' homes to assist with their many projects. He had a big heart and would drop everything to help family and friends. Vern also took great pride in and loved his five grandchildren, Cooper, Keston, Addy, Mason, and Azlyn. He enjoyed every moment he was able to spend with the grandkids as they grew up.

In addition to his career at CSKT and starting his own consulting business, Vern also served on various boards and committees. These included the Pablo Baseball Association, Kwataqnuk Resort and Casino, Gray Wolf Peak Casino, Eagle Bank and St. Luke's Hospital.

He asked for little but gave a lot.

Vern is survived by his wife, Cyndy; four kids, Shanna (Kyle) - Kalispell, Jason (Jimmi) – Lake Stevens, Jeff (Genevieve) - Kalispell, Mandy (Roth) – Liberty Lake; five grandchildren, Cooper (20), Keston (20), Addy (18), Mason (17), Azlyn (14). He is also survived by his mother, Nancy, five brothers and three sisters.

A memorial service to honor Vern will be Monday, July 17, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., at the Joe McDonald Health & Fitness Center on Salish Kootenai College Campus in Pablo, MT. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the CSKT's Bison Range. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.lakefuneralhomeandcremation.com.

Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.