MISSOULA — Verna E Lange, 88, passed away quickly and quietly, at her new home, at Edgewood Vista the morning of Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
She was born in Solon Springs, Wisconsin, on June 21, 1930, to Harry and Hazel Askay Lange. Being encourage by her employer to get her degree to further her work as a hospital lab tech, she attended Carroll College in Waukesha, Wisconsin, first getting her associate’s degree then graduating with a bachelors of science degree in 1961. She worked as a Registered Tech at the VA hospital in Oregon for 20 years before moving to Community Hospital in Missoula, working there until she retired in the early 90s.
Verna will be remembered for the caregiving she gave her sisters, her needlecraft skills from cross-stitch, to quilts, to the beautiful vests she made and wore, to the gorgeous banners she made for Grace United Methodist Church and the Flathead Camp, for her beautiful gardens, her love of animals, especially her two cats Speedy and Fluffy, her quick, dry wit and her strength which came from her faith in God.
She is survived by her sister Ruth Clements and predeceased by two sisters and two brothers.
A service will be held to celebrate her life at Grace United Methodist Church on Tuesday, Sept. 25, at 1:30 p.m. Memorials may be sent in her name to any of the local animal shelters.