Verna Gertrude (Peterson) Strand

Sept 10, 1930 - Jan 13, 2023

Verna (Nana), age 92, gently and peacefully passed away in her Helena home on the evening of January 13, 2023 with family nearby.

Verna and her twin brother Verner were born September 10, 1930 in Heimdal, North Dakota to parents Sigrid Fisketjon Petterson and Gustav Petterson.

Verna was raised on a homestead on the prairies of Heimdal. After the family moved to Fargo, North Dakota, Verna and Verner were awarded scholarships to attend a private Lutheran High School in Fargo called Oak Grove.

After graduating from high school, Verna got a job working at the Merchant's National Bank in Fargo. This is where she met Raymond Strand and in 1950 they were married.

Daughters Paula and Pamela were born in Fargo and the family moved to Great Falls, MT and later to Helena, MT.

Verna toured Austria and Germany with her daughter Pamela with the Montana Chorale vocal group in the 1980s. She belonged to the Women's Organization PEO in Great Falls and then Helena. In Helena she volunteered for the American Field Service (AFS) Intercultural Programs/USA and helped place foreign exchange students. Verna volunteered at the Holter Museum of Art and supported the Sons of Norway.

As a congregational member of Faith Lutheran Church in Great Falls and Our Redeemers Church in Helena, Verna hosted bible study groups, prayer ministry, she read scripture and was a worship greeter.

Verna and Ray traveled to Norway in the 1990s with beloved relatives.

Verna is preceded in death by her husband Raymond Strand and her siblings: twin brother Verner Peterson (Carol surviving), twin sisters Ruby (Bill) and Ruth (Lawrence), brothers Carl, Albert, Axel (Pat), Ernest (Pearl), niece Leslie (Doug surviving) and parents Sigrid and Gustav Petterson.

Verna leaves behind daughters Paula Strand and Pamela Strand, granddaughter Sigrid Anders-Olson (Brian), great-grandchildren Bowen Olson and Katrina Olson, granddaughter Hannah Anders, greatgrand dog Lucy, sister-in-law Carol Peterson, nephew Larry Watson (Susan), nephew Mike Peterson (Mary), niece Ginna Watson, niece Karen Peterson, nephew Bob Fisher and family, niece Beth Hughes (Jim), niece Cheryl Peterson (Rick), niece Linda Pearson (Randy), numerous cousins, great nieces and nephews and many beloved friends.

Special thanks to Compassus Hospice Care staff including Leigh Ann, Kim, Jayme, Andi and Sarah, Simple Cremations, Doug with Heritage Food Stores, Our Redeemers staff including Jan and Jeff Martin and Pat Lumma along with family and friends who are navigating grief with us. Services will be held in Helena at Our Redeemer's Lutheran Church at 11:00 am, May 27, 2023.