× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ST. IGNATIUS — Verna Kent Krantz passed away at the age of 99 on April 12, 2020 in her own home. She was born Dec. 24, 1920 in Rupert Idaho to Samuel Parley Kent and Annie Leona Talbot Kent. At the age of four the Kent family moved to Charlo where she grew up and graduated from high school.

After high school, she worked for the Sisters of Charity in their kitchen in St. Ignatius as a cook's helper. There she met Alexander Harvey "Soup" Krantz. They were married Dec. 21, 1940. Verna and "Soup" had six children Bill (Myrna), Florence; Kenny (Kay), St. Ignatius; Linda (Kirk) Bowers, Seely Lake; Marjorie Krantz; Kathy (Alvin) McClure; and Patty Krantz, all of St. Ignatius.

Verna has 14 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by five brothers, two sisters, daughters Marjorie and Kathy, son-in-law Alvin, and great-grandson Lindy Quequesah. Verna loved her family very much.

Verna and Soup lived in St. Ignatius until they built a house south of town where they raised their family on the farm. Verna worked tirelessly alongside Soup with the ranching chores. She had fond memories of the many children she knew while driving the school bus for almost 30 years. In the eyes of her family, she was famous for her gardening, canning, and embroidering.