ST. IGNATIUS — Verna Kent Krantz passed away at the age of 99 on April 12, 2020 in her own home. She was born Dec. 24, 1920 in Rupert Idaho to Samuel Parley Kent and Annie Leona Talbot Kent. At the age of four the Kent family moved to Charlo where she grew up and graduated from high school.
After high school, she worked for the Sisters of Charity in their kitchen in St. Ignatius as a cook's helper. There she met Alexander Harvey "Soup" Krantz. They were married Dec. 21, 1940. Verna and "Soup" had six children Bill (Myrna), Florence; Kenny (Kay), St. Ignatius; Linda (Kirk) Bowers, Seely Lake; Marjorie Krantz; Kathy (Alvin) McClure; and Patty Krantz, all of St. Ignatius.
Verna has 14 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by five brothers, two sisters, daughters Marjorie and Kathy, son-in-law Alvin, and great-grandson Lindy Quequesah. Verna loved her family very much.
Verna and Soup lived in St. Ignatius until they built a house south of town where they raised their family on the farm. Verna worked tirelessly alongside Soup with the ranching chores. She had fond memories of the many children she knew while driving the school bus for almost 30 years. In the eyes of her family, she was famous for her gardening, canning, and embroidering.
Verna was a member of the Methodist Church where she was Sunday School treasurer for many years, the Foothills Club, an advisor for Girls Club, a contributor to the annual Band Boosters smorgasbord, and many other organizations to support her children. Verna was often found playing cards, attending the St. Ignatius Senior Center, and traveling with family and friends. Verna’s love of community and was recognized as Senior Citizen of the year.
Verna often hosted family gatherings which involved dancing to the music Soup and their children played. Music was a big part of their lives. Verna dedicated her life to serving and caring for her family with patience and loving-kindness. Her family was most important in her life.
Verna lived a life filled with a sense of humor, always exhibiting grace, never forgetting simple gestures like please and thank you. Verna was a pioneer that epitomizes what a gracious person strives for today: she had grit and a love for all. Her perseverance led her to never shy away from hard work - as exhibited by her bountiful garden, Sunday dinners (often following a day of hard farm work), and dedication to her family. Verna loved life and will be missed by all who love her.
Due to the worldwide pandemic, a private interment has taken place at The Krantz Memorial Cemetery. A celebration of life honoring Verna will be announced in the future.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.