Verna Marie Smith passed away peacefully at the age of 85, at Hot Springs Health Rehab in Hot Springs, Mt. Verna grew up in Dillon, attended Montana Western, becoming a teacher.She met my Dad , Tom Smith and they spent a few years at family owned Medicine Hot Springs in the Bitterroot. She taught school in Hamilton, Missoula and many years at Plains Elementary.She enjoyed her flowers, cooking,traveling, camping, most of all the many pets who were a large part of her life.She loved Griz Football, having Season Tickets for years.In retirement my parents traveled in their motor home to Arizona, Utah, Pacific Northwest and Canada. They were very active in Masonic, Eastern Star and went all over to many Shrine Parades. Many life long friendships developed for which they cherished very much. She tirelessly cared for my Dad until his passing July 2021. She is survived by daughter DeAnna Smith of Missoula, nieces Camy, Cary, and many special friends.