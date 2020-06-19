Vernie Loretta Porch

Following the fourth grade at Forsyth, Vernie’s family moved to Florence, where her father started a dairy. As she grew older, along with school, she was called upon to work on the family’s farm. Her strong work ethics and responsibility carried through a long life of challenges. On April 12, 1947 Vernie married Wallace Porch who was her school sweetheart. After marriage Vernie and Wallace made their home in the Bitterroot Valley. They both worked to provide for a growing family that would include one son and three daughters. They moved from the Bitterroot to Polson, where they continued to ranch. Both worked at various jobs to provide added income. In 1969, Wally bought land in northern Minnesota. Wally, Vernie and the family all elected to move there as well.

Vernie’s life in Minnesota was a continued adventure. Start up farms, new friends and all the other activity that surrounds an expanding family of grandchildren. Farming setbacks set the return of Wally and Vernie to Montana. They lived both times in the Ronan area. They did well in Ronan, but the children, grandchildren and eventual great-grandchildren they had left in Minnesota, called them back to Oklee, Minnesota for the last time. Wally stayed active in his hobbies of “rebuild and fix it” while Vernie became active in the Lutheran Church in Oklee. She was always helping at the Senior Citizens, church groups and other civic functions. Vernie and Wally were as content in Oklee as any couples married 69 years could be. Wally and Vernie eventually moved to Williams, Minnesota to live with their son Roger. Roger with wife Barbara remodeled a portion of their home to provide for them. They lived there until Wally’s passing in 2016. Shortly after, Vernie relocated to Ronan to be with her oldest daughter Loretta. She enjoyed being on a ranch again and quickly became the “lookout”. Her room provided a panoramic view of most activities. Vernie returned to God, by the gift of the Son from her observation post on the ranch.