Vernon Dean Tiensvold

Vernon Dean Tiensvold was born August 8, 1936, in Rushville, Nebraska, to Edward and Mary Tiensvold. He passed on February 11, 2021in Missoula.

Vernon married Doris Joan Gottier on October 20, 1955. Vernon and Doris started their family in Rushville, Nebraska, and then moved to Great Falls in 1965. Vernon and Doris moved to Missoula, and eventually to a twenty acre farm in Arlee, Montana. Vernon worked as a Mechanic for Firestone Tire & Rubber Company from 1965 until he retired. Vernon met so many people through his work at Firestone and gained the trust of loyal customers that they would always bring their vehicle's back to him to repair. Vernon enjoyed putting up hay for his horse and cattle.

He also loved working with wood, and started a small business called Vernon's Wooden Wonders, making cribbage trucks as well as many other wood projects that he sold. Vernon and Doris enjoyed watching their kids sporting events. He enjoyed having family over for dinners and playing cards.

Vernon was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Doris Joan (Gottier) Tiensvold; son-in-law Kenneth Gordon; brother-in-law Ron Bruns; and a great grandson Mason Allen Tiensvold.