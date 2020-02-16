MISSOULA — Vernon Lyle Erickson passed away peacefully on Jan. 29 from multiple myeloma.

Born and raised in Missoula, Vern lived life to the fullest and all who knew him benefited by his love of life, family and friends. When diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2003, he embraced the gift of life and challenge with hope and a positive attitude providing inspiration to all who had the good fortune to know him. He was the best husband, dad, grandpa and friend, always present with quick wit and laughter. His grandchildren wrote their college entrance essays about his incredible inspiration.

Vern was a quiet leader, never seeking attention or limelight. In addition to being a Missoula firefighter, retiring as Battalion Chief, he served 30 years as a lobbyist for Montana Paid Firefighters. Highlights included co-authoring their pension plan. Vern took great pride in his ability to work effectively with all and gained respect from legislators throughout the State. He was instrumental in passing legislation to change the medical statutes to enable a Foreign Medical Graduate of Eminence to practice within their subspecialty. This enabled world-renowned cardiac surgeon, Carlos M.G. Duran, MD, PhD to be licensed and to establish in Missoula The International Heart Institute of Montana Foundation (a University of Montana and Saint Patrick Hospital venture).