MISSOULA — Vern passed away at age 67 on the morning of Monday, June 17, 2019, due to a clot in his heart resulting from an accident last fall.
Vern was born Dec. 12, 1951, in Hailey, Idaho, to Alanzo and Virginia Linderman, the fourth of seven siblings. After graduating from Wood River High School, Vern joined the Air Force, where he was stationed in Guam. After an honorable discharge, he moved in the early '90s to Montana with the love of his life, Becki; to experience the big sky country and to raise their family. There he remained the rest of his life in his favorite place, the Bitterroot and Missoula valleys.
Vern is preceded in death by his mother Virginia; his father, Alonzo; his brothers, Lonnie, Kenneth, and Lennie; and his sisters, Jackie and Kay. He is survived by his brother Randy Linderman; his children, Karin and JoAnna Crockett, TJ Sonner, Brandee (Nate) Sink; his nephews, Anthony Rooney, Sonny Barkes, Alonzo, Cody, and Jeremiah Linderman; his nieces, Kaitlin and Victoria Linderman; his grandchildren, Jackson and Justin Goninan, Ada and Clara Sink.
A service will be held at the Bellevue, Idaho, cemetery on Saturday, June 29th, 2019, at 2: p.m., followed by a reception at Mahoney’s Bar & Grill, also in Bellevue. All who loved him are welcome to attend.