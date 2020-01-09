DIXON — Verona Lindquist - Young, 84, passed away at St. Pats Hospital in Missoula on Jan. 2, 2020. Verona was born on Jan. 10, 1937 in Pine Island, Minnesota to Agnes and Edward Wobig. Verona married John Rex Young. She worked as a caregiver. Cooking and caretaking for others as well as family.
She enjoyed crocheting, and gardening and was a member of the Cornerstone Assembly of God Church in St. Ignatius.
She was preceded in death by a husband Daniel Lindquist, daughter Iva Hanson; sons Mike Lindquist, and Larry Lindquist; grandson Jeremy Lindquist as well as family members Vern Wobig, Marlen Wobig, Adaline Quall and Carol Wobig.
Survivors include her husband John R Young; sons Steve Lindquist and Danny Lindquist; daughter Diane Engdahl; a brother Orvil Wobig and 28 grandchildren.
A service is planned for 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 10 at Foster Funeral Home in St. Ignatius.