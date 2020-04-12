Vicki Annette Steinmetz

MISSOULA — Local animal rights advocate, rescuer and caregiver, Vicki “Vic” Annette Steinmetz, passed away from a congenital disorder on April 6 in the comfort of Missoula’s Providence St. Patrick’s Medical Center. Vicki crossed “The Rainbow Bridge” to join all the animals, family, friends and broken souls she had cared for in her life.
Vicki was born in Stuttgart, Germany, on November 24, 1968, to Ruth Anna “Ann” Kerrick and George Steinmetz, Sr. After her father’s military service, Vicki’s family returned to Montana where she spent her formative years in Hardin, St. Xavier and Fort Smith. When she was 11 years old, Vicki’s parents divorced and she moved with her mother to Billings.
Vicki was a strong-willed child – challenging, at times – but, always a survivor! When she was 12 years old, Vicki almost drowned and was in intensive care for 5 days. In her young years, Vicki battled a troubled period of addictions and incarcerations. She overcame these setbacks and worked to improve and rehabilitate herself. She completed her education and all the while, maintained a strong work ethic that served her well in various jobs. She never gave up hope!
Moving to Missoula provided a fresh start for Vicki, and she became an involved resident in Missoula’s Northside Neighborhood. She worked at Roseburg Forest Products until they laid-off many employees during the 2008 & 2009 financial crisis. Following the lay-off, Vicki drove a taxi cab and worked at various jobs in order to remain employed and support herself. During that time, she remained a passionate advocate and volunteered for people and animals alike. She, also helped many homeless people, advocated for those in the LGBTQ community; served those with physical and mental disadvantages and most unselfishly dedicated all her resources for animals.
Vicki was generous with her time and limited financial resources; providing all she could to the oppressed and particularly, for animals in shelters destined for euthanasia. She devoted work and volunteer time with Missoula’s AniMeals No Kill adoption center and food bank, as well as other animal hospitals and organizations. She regularly volunteered to socialize onsite with abandoned animals; rescued, fostered and adopted her own pets as well as helping find foster and adoptive homes for hundreds of animals. She donated much needed food, medicine and supplies. Vicki often went without needed medical attention for herself in order to pay thousands of dollars for animal medical bills.
Two years ago, Vicki became a full time employee of Access Contracting and Maintenance Company. There, her life improved financially, professionally and personally. She was embraced by her work team and the owner, and had the opportunity to learn and develop many many new skills.
Vicki is survived by her mother, Ruth Anna “Ann” Kerrick-Brokke (step-father Robert “Bob” Brokke); her father George Steinmetz, Sr. (Marlene, Kidd); brother, George “Oly” Steinmetz, Jr. (Lesley Jones-Steinmetz); nephews Luke and Matthew Jones-Steinmetz; half-sister Paula Jean Brokke; her wonderful Aunt Susan Dee Kerrick-Degnan (Robert Roan & Amy Roan Woodward) her Uncle Thomas Degnan and her surviving cats, Minnie and Bobtail. She was preceded in death by a half-sister Laura Jane Brokke.
Our family is grateful for all the care and expertise of the doctors and staff of Providence St. Patrick Hospital; particularly doctors Richards and O’Brien and nurses Joy and Piper and all hospital staff, Vicki’s work teammates at Access Contracting and Maintenance; and the staff at Pruyn Veterinary Hospital who provided care to her numerous animals for many years.
Cremation has taken place and the family will hold private celebrations of Vicki’s life in many parts of the world and beyond. Many other groups will celebrate her generous and kind heart as they so desire. Memorials can be sent in Vicki’s name to the Missoula’s non-profit Animal rescue and organizations or homeless shelters. Missoula was lucky to have her presence the last 20 years.
