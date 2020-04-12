Vicki Annette Steinmetz

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MISSOULA — Local animal rights advocate, rescuer and caregiver, Vicki “Vic” Annette Steinmetz, passed away from a congenital disorder on April 6 in the comfort of Missoula’s Providence St. Patrick’s Medical Center. Vicki crossed “The Rainbow Bridge” to join all the animals, family, friends and broken souls she had cared for in her life.

Vicki was born in Stuttgart, Germany, on November 24, 1968, to Ruth Anna “Ann” Kerrick and George Steinmetz, Sr. After her father’s military service, Vicki’s family returned to Montana where she spent her formative years in Hardin, St. Xavier and Fort Smith. When she was 11 years old, Vicki’s parents divorced and she moved with her mother to Billings.

Vicki was a strong-willed child – challenging, at times – but, always a survivor! When she was 12 years old, Vicki almost drowned and was in intensive care for 5 days. In her young years, Vicki battled a troubled period of addictions and incarcerations. She overcame these setbacks and worked to improve and rehabilitate herself. She completed her education and all the while, maintained a strong work ethic that served her well in various jobs. She never gave up hope!