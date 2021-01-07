MISSOULA - Vickie Lynn Elser died on Jan. 3, 2021 of natural causes at her Rattlesnake home. Born on Sept. 29, 1961 to Smoke and Thelma Elser, Vickie joined her sister Tammy in a family that included dogs, cats, horses, mules, and a multitude of creatures Vickie rescued and nursed back to health - from a broken-winged magpie to a buck-shot gopher. Vickie loved them all. Her parents created Wilderness Outfitters, a family outfitting business that defined Vickie’s early years. As a child, she had many adventures including living in a wall-tent, packing into the Bob Marshall, skating, sledding, and eventually learning to ski. She was a natural with horses and mules. When her Dad began raising his own mule string, there were often as many as six foals in a spring. Vickie would spend hours in the coral with mare and foal, until the newborn would follow her, nuzzling and sometimes laying down where she sat. She helped break some of them to the halter, and eventually the saddle and rode her favorite, Joker, on trips through the Bob.
Vickie attended Hellgate High School. During those years she barrel raced her mare Kate, loaned her beautiful Alto voice to the Chamber Choir, was a cheerleader for the Hellgate Knights, and served on the student senate and rodeo club. She was a bundle of energy, had a large circle of friends, became an avid skier, and met her future husband, David Lucas. Vickie graduated from high school early, leaving in winter 1979 to play ski bum with Dave at Snowbird. They married in 1981 and had three children, Heather, Ryan, and Emily. Dave and Vickie later divorced, becoming supportive friends as their children grew to adults.
Vickie found her life partner and husband Steve Punke years later and they were married in 2009 by Steve’s brother and sister in-law in a park in Evansville, Indiana. The marriage was witnessed by a canine wedding party, Ranger and Maya. Together, Steve and Vickie settled in with their pups, and a virtual menagerie of critters. At one point, her family joked that they had founded a guinea pig farm, when “Thelma and Louise”, the pair they adopted, turned out to be a male and female! They enjoyed each other’s company, sharing their quick wits, wacky humor, and life - including road trips across Western Montana.
Vickie is survived by her husband, Steve Punke, parents Smoke and Thelma, children Heather Schwenk (David), Ryan Lucas (Lillie Greiman), Emily Lucas (Eric Garlitz), granddaughters Ava Grace and Liv Marie Schwenk, sister Tammy Elser and nieces Shannon Vaughan (Jonah), Erin Agner (Andrew Peacock), beloved pups Mia and Maggie and companion turtles Lucy, Hugh, and Leroy.
Vickie suffered from many mental and physical health challenges, including addiction, throughout her adult life, but the diseases that plagued her did not define who she was as a human being - a beloved spouse, daughter, sister, auntie, mother and grandma. Vickie had unique empathy for the elderly and natural warmth that made folks who feel forgotten, feel remembered. She was generous with what little she had. Her compassion and empathy for the helpless, the forlorn, the outcast, and the underdog (and all actual dogs) never waned. We loved her dearly and will miss her forever.
Memorials in Vickie’s name can be sent to the Missoula Humane Society, AniMeals of Missoula, Horse Haven Montana or The UbU Project (UbUproject.org). A celebration of Vickie’s life will be held in Summer 2021.