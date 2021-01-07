MISSOULA - Vickie Lynn Elser died on Jan. 3, 2021 of natural causes at her Rattlesnake home. Born on Sept. 29, 1961 to Smoke and Thelma Elser, Vickie joined her sister Tammy in a family that included dogs, cats, horses, mules, and a multitude of creatures Vickie rescued and nursed back to health - from a broken-winged magpie to a buck-shot gopher. Vickie loved them all. Her parents created Wilderness Outfitters, a family outfitting business that defined Vickie’s early years. As a child, she had many adventures including living in a wall-tent, packing into the Bob Marshall, skating, sledding, and eventually learning to ski. She was a natural with horses and mules. When her Dad began raising his own mule string, there were often as many as six foals in a spring. Vickie would spend hours in the coral with mare and foal, until the newborn would follow her, nuzzling and sometimes laying down where she sat. She helped break some of them to the halter, and eventually the saddle and rode her favorite, Joker, on trips through the Bob.