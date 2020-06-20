× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HAMILTON — Vicky C. Ingersoll, 71, passed away on June 18 from cancer at home in Hamilton.

Vicky was born on Feb. 17, 1949 in Plentywood to Chester and Ruby Ketron. She spent most of her childhood playing below the Rimrocks in Billings. In her teens she moved to Missoula and attended Hellgate High School.

Employed in greenhouse, produce and retail stores. An honest hard working woman alongside husband Jim on the milk route and did the bookkeeping. She had her own daycare in which the kids were always excited to see her. She retired from Osco Drug in Bozeman after 20 years of service.

She was a longtime Rebekah Lodge member, serving as Montana Rebekah Assembly President 2016-2017. And she was also a member of Covenant Lodge #6, I.O.O.F.

A devoted wife of 55+ years, childhood sweethearts, she was Jim's rock through life's trials and shared with him life's joy. She gave her all at whatever she did. This reflects in how she raised her children and showered her grandchildren with love and affection. A faithful Christian, her compassion extended to all. She was devoted to her parents, Jim's siblings, numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws, aunts and uncles. She loved children and showed support for people from all walks of life.