Vicky Lynn Russell

THE DALLES, Oregon — Vicky went to be with the Lord June 24, 2020. She was born on March 1, 1952, and was the oldest of seven children born to Constance M. (Connie) Truett and Glenn H. Truett in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The family moved to Missoula where she met the love of her life Donald M. Russell. They were married on June 8, 1971. Vicky and Don lived in various parts of the country, and the world, for the next 20 years until Don’s retirement from the United States Air Force and they moved to Philipsburg. After Don’s death in 2018 Vicky moved to The Dalles, Oregon, to be closer to her son Cole Russell, and her grandson Anthony (Tony) Russell.
Vicky enjoyed helping people her whole life, and chose nursing as her life’s profession. After her career, of 30+ years as a registered nurse, she continued to help neighbors, friends, and family. She lived her faith as a Christian her whole life.
She was preceded in death by her mother Connie Truett, and her husband Don Russell. She is survived by her father Glenn Truett, her son Cole Russell, her grandson Tony; three sisters, Barbara Aarstad, Kathy Knopp, Glinda Schotz; three brothers, Dale Truett, Robert Truett, Bruce Truett.
Vicky shall be dearly missed by all who were blessed to know her.
