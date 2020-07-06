Vicky Lynn Russell

THE DALLES, Oregon — Vicky went to be with the Lord June 24, 2020. She was born on March 1, 1952, and was the oldest of seven children born to Constance M. (Connie) Truett and Glenn H. Truett in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The family moved to Missoula where she met the love of her life Donald M. Russell. They were married on June 8, 1971. Vicky and Don lived in various parts of the country, and the world, for the next 20 years until Don’s retirement from the United States Air Force and they moved to Philipsburg. After Don’s death in 2018 Vicky moved to The Dalles, Oregon, to be closer to her son Cole Russell, and her grandson Anthony (Tony) Russell.