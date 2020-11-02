MISSOULA - Victor Demin, age 93, a great man, of Missoula, passed away on Oct. 26, 2020, at The Springs. He was born on Sept. 27, 1927, in St. Mary’s, Idaho, to Louis and Marghrita Demin. The family moved back to Montana and lived in Libby. When Victor was a young boy he enjoyed going and help working on the family ranch at Rock Creek.
The family later moved up Nine Mile and Victor went to school and graduated from Alberton High School. Following high school, Victor served in the United States Army. When he got out of the Army, he worked for Rocky Mountain Amusement Company working on pinball machines and jukeboxes.
Victor met and married Eileen Reidy and they had a daughter, Victoria. Victor went to work at Auto Electric as a mechanic. Victor enjoyed the gun club where he won numerous awards. He also raced in board boats for a while. He enjoyed gold mining up Nine Mile.
Victor married Dolly Johnson and became a dad to two wonderful stepchildren, Ed and Sharon Johnson. He treated them as if they were his own. Victor went to work at the University of Montana, as a machinist and worked there until he retired. He and Dolly loved to go camping and joined the Good Sam’s Club. Victor also worked at the family ranch fixing things and putting up hay because Vicki loved her horses.
After Dolly passed away, he met Katherine Dankers which became his constant companion. He also got to know her wonderful family. He would have great family dinners with them. Darleen Richardson, Jack (Rita) Baumgardner and their children. He enjoyed being a part of their family.
Victor was a John Deere man and enjoyed restoring old John Deere tractors. Victor enjoyed building and fixing everything. When Victor’s eyesight got worse, he moved into the Springs at Missoula. He made many friends there, both residents and staff alike.
Survivors include a daughter, Vicki Demin; a stepdaughter, Sharon Johnson; a stepson, Ed (Jeannie) Johnson; sister, Joan Robinson and her children: Byron (Lynda) Robinson, Roy Robinson, Leslie (Jim) Edgecomb; many cousins, Sandy Adler and Lorraine Cora, who loved visits about the days up Rock Creek; Darleen Richardson and Jack Baumgardner who were family also.
The family would like to thank all the staff at The Springs, the doctors and staff at Providence St. Patrick’s Hospital 5th Floor South, and Frontier Hospice.
A celebration of Life will be held in the spring with arrangements under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.