MISSOULA - Victor Demin, age 93, a great man, of Missoula, passed away on Oct. 26, 2020, at The Springs. He was born on Sept. 27, 1927, in St. Mary’s, Idaho, to Louis and Marghrita Demin. The family moved back to Montana and lived in Libby. When Victor was a young boy he enjoyed going and help working on the family ranch at Rock Creek.

The family later moved up Nine Mile and Victor went to school and graduated from Alberton High School. Following high school, Victor served in the United States Army. When he got out of the Army, he worked for Rocky Mountain Amusement Company working on pinball machines and jukeboxes.

Victor met and married Eileen Reidy and they had a daughter, Victoria. Victor went to work at Auto Electric as a mechanic. Victor enjoyed the gun club where he won numerous awards. He also raced in board boats for a while. He enjoyed gold mining up Nine Mile.

Victor married Dolly Johnson and became a dad to two wonderful stepchildren, Ed and Sharon Johnson. He treated them as if they were his own. Victor went to work at the University of Montana, as a machinist and worked there until he retired. He and Dolly loved to go camping and joined the Good Sam’s Club. Victor also worked at the family ranch fixing things and putting up hay because Vicki loved her horses.