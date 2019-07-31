COLUMBIA FALLS — Victor Eugene Cordier passed away in his home on Friday July 26, 2019.
Vic was born March 20, 1926, in St. Ignatius. He was the second of 12 children born to Charles Victor Cordier II and Pearl Rein Cordier. He was an enrolled member of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes and spent his formative years attending the Ursuline Sisters School while boarding at the Jesuit Fathers dormitory in St. Ignatius. Upon graduating from St. Ignatius High School in 1943, he immediately enlisted in the U.S. Navy at the height of World War II. Vic served as a member of the Allied Forces Pacific Fleet based at New Caledonia and Guadalcanal.
After his honorable discharge, he returned home to the Mission Valley where he met his future wife Bernice Deglow. Bernice and Vic were married on Aug. 3, 1950, in Butte.
On Dec. 6, 1953, Bernice and Vic welcomed their only child Douglas. Vic and Bernice moved to Columbia Falls in 1955 where Bernice was hired as a teacher for School District 6 and Vic began working at Anaconda Aluminum Company.
Vic and Bernice were avid bowlers; they belonged to many leagues throughout the years in Columbia Falls, Whitefish, and Kalispell. From their bowling years, they developed a wide group of friends and acquaintances and traveled extensively to tournaments throughout the United States.
Vic and Bernice joyously welcomed Charlene Doyle to the family upon her marriage to Doug in 1979. Vic’s premier calling as a grandfather arrived in 1984 when Char and Doug’s daughter Brice was born.
Vic worked for Anaconda Aluminum in the potlines, environmental control, and pot reline. Upon his retirement in July 1986, Vic and Bernice began their adventures into near full-time grandparenthood. This was marked by numerous adventures with Doug, Char and Brice; the Oregon coast was a favorite destination.
Vic enjoyed playing golf, belonging to both Meadow Lake and Glacier View Golf Courses. He carded the first hole-in-one at Meadow Lake Golf Course.
Vic was unfailingly dependable and selfless as a husband, father, brother, grandfather, employee, and friend. After Bernice’s passing in 2003, Vic developed new outlets in his daily life. He worked out daily at The Moving Image and later, Iron Fitness. He was also a fixture with a group of buddies that would meet daily at Super 1 Foods for coffee. Throughout his much-regimented stops in the day, he greatly enjoyed developing relationships with the people who crossed his path.
Vic was a member of The Greatest Generation. Quiet, unassuming and honorable, Vic lived his life in kindness to others and with uncomplicated, straightforward decency. In our grief of Vic’s passing, we are grateful for his gifts of simplicity, virtue, commitment, and perspective.
Vic is preceded in death by his parents; wife Bernice; brothers Joseph, Leonard, and John; sister Emma Jean and her husband Sam Rouillier; sisters Leona and Geneva; sisters-in-law Yvonne Cordier and Mary Cordier; and brothers-in-law David Cote, Roger Clarke, and Ron Powell and others.
He is survived by his son Doug and daughter-in-law Char; granddaughter Brice and her husband Steven; two great-grandchildren; sisters Francie Clarke and Jerry Powell; brothers Charles Russell (Rusty) Cordier, Fred Cordier, and Raymond Cordier; sisters-in-law Marcella Cordier, Janice Schliep Cordier, and Rosie Cordier; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Vic was a lifelong Roman Catholic and a 63-year member of St. Richard Catholic Parish. He continued to grow in his faith throughout his life and believed in the saving power of the Eucharist, while sharing his beliefs through his works of mercy and charity.
Vic’s family expresses their gratitude to the physicians, nurses and staff of North Valley Hospital for their superlative care of Vic.
The Funeral Vigil for Vic (including prayers, rosary, and remembrances) will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 1 at St. Richard Catholic Church in Columbia Falls. Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated on Friday, August 2 at 11 a.m., also at St. Richard Catholic Church. Burial will take place immediately after the Mass at St. Richard Cemetery with luncheon to follow in the St. Richard Catholic Church Pearce Center.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the St. Richard Catholic Church Cemetery Fund (Box 2073, Columbia Falls, MT 59912) or the Columbia Falls Food Bank (Box 1081, Columbia Falls, MT 59912). Columbia Mortuary in Columbia Falls is caring for the family.