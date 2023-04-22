Victor Louis Frugoli, Jr.

August 13, 1939 - April 9, 2023 Missoula, Montana – Victor Louis Frugoli left this world at home on Easter Sunday April 9th, 2023of natural causes.

Born on Friday August 13, 1939 in San Francisco, California, first child of Jean and Victor Frugoli, Sr., first generation Italian-Americans. He attended Catholic schools in Marin County, CA and then attended California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo.

After serving in the US Coast Guard aboard a cutter based in Alameda, CA, he transitioned to working 3 jobs: as a printing apprentice, produce salesman and running a liquor store. In 1963 he married Anne Spagnoli whom he met at Lake Tahoe at the home of mutual friends. They would have two children together, Suzy in 1964 and Greg in 1969. In 1975 he would join his wife, sister and brother-in-law in the ownership of Marin Produce, Inc. in San Rafael, CA. Upon retirement in 1994 Vic and Anne moved to The Bitterroot Valley in Western Montana.

An avid outdoorsman, Vic was born to hunt and fish. He was a longtime shareholder in the Gum Tree Farms duck hunting club on Grizzly Island, California. He was a member of Ducks Unlimited as well as Trout Unlimited. His colorful spirit will be celebrated and missed by all who knew him.

Victor was proceeded in death by his younger brother Gary and is survived by his wife of 59 years Anne, daughter Suzy (John) Applegate, son Greg Frugoli, grandson Bryce Applegate, sister Virginia (George) Kerbs, sister-in-law Lori Frugoli, and three nieces and their families.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family asks that donation consideration in remembrance be made to the following organizations: Partners In-Home Care Hospice2687 Palmer St. Ste. B Missoula, MT 59808Humane Society of Western Montana5930 Hwy 93Missoula, MT 59804Missoula Aging Services337 Stephens Ave. Missoula, MT 59801