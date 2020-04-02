MISSOULA — Victor Paul Cote, 93, passed away at home on March 28, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Victor was the oldest of Paul and Edna Cote’s ten children. The family lived on a farm NE of Willow City, North Dakota. Victor attended a country school until the eighth grade and graduated high school from Notre Dame Academy in Willow City on June 1, 1945.
On June 20, 1945, he enlisted in the Army, completed basic training in Wichita Falls, Texas and was honorably discharged once the war ended. Victor re-enlisted in the 9th Air Force Quarter Master assigned to Oberfoffen, Germany and was honorably discharged on January 21, 1947.
While on furlough Victor met Donna Grace Atkinson. They were married on Nov. 26, 1948. Victor and Donna moved to Butte, in January 1951 where their daughters; Jocelyn, Pamela and Kimera were born and raised.
Victor started work in 1951 for the Northern Pacific Railroad until it merged to become the Burlington Northern Railroad. In 1974 Victor transferred with BNR to Missoula and worked until he retired in May 1989.
After Victor retired, he and a group of railroad buddies met every Tuesday and Friday mornings for breakfast. This tradition is still going strong, although members may have dwindled, the coffee and conversation have not.
He was a member of Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, American Legion, VFW, and Model Train Club. He collected coins, model trains, and Northern Pacific and Burlington Northern memorabilia.
Grampa Vic always had a jar of “Beans” (M&M’s) for his grandchildren to enjoy when they came to visit. He was always willing to lend an ear and give advice when needed. He was cheerful, kind, and helpful; someone who made you want to do your best and you could always count on him to be standing on the porch waving goodbye as you drove away.
Victor is survived by his wife, Donna, of 71 years, his daughters; Jocelyn (John) Zbitnoff, Pamela (Marvin) Walchuk and Kimera (Brian) Robertson. Eight grandchildren; Jascha (Anna) Zbitnoff, Christopher (Erin) Zbitnoff, Nicholas Zbitnoff, Salina (Walchuk) (Josh) deVos, Brett (Crista) Walchuk, Jared (Caitlin) Walchuk, Jenna (Robertson) (Tim) Criswell, Crista (Robertson) (David) Wilcox and 20 great-grandchildren. Brothers; Larry (Betty), Kenny (Evie), Cliff, Ted (Paulette), sister Vivian Soland (Harvey), sister-in-law Joann Cote and numerous, cousins, nephews and nieces.
Victor was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Amie and Albert, sisters Cecilia and Lorraine and granddaughter Tara Jo Robertson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Partners In Home Care Hospice or a charity of your choice.
Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.
Private family internment will take place at Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery in Missoula. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
