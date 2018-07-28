ARLEE — Victor, a beloved companion to Sharon, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and friend, left his place here on earth on the very same date as his father Jerome. Victor passed gracefully surrounded by his family on a glorious July sun filled day. Affectionately known as Papa to his grandchildren…whom he loved dearly his body succumbed to his two year stand-off with prostate cancer on Wednesday, July 25 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula, Montana. He lived a full 76 years of life.
Victor “Vic” was born in West Fork, Idaho, to Jerome and Agnes Vanderburg on Oct. 29, 1941. Vic was a graduate of Arlee High School and a member of the Confederated Salish Kootenai Tribes of Montana. He resided at his parents place south of Arlee until the time of his passing.
His joy in life beyond his family was hunting the South Fork of the Jocko, fishing lakes, rivers and streams, attending rodeos, the Arlee 4th of July Celebration and events for his children and grandkids. He proudly displayed pictures of the kids in the family throughout his house. The kids remember Vic playing his guitar from the comfort of his recliner or a lawn chair in the yard.
Victor and Sharon enjoyed over 30 years of adventure together going hunting, fishing and they were the dearest of companions. He joined his late mother Agnes Vanderburg as a leader of traditional life teachings of the Salish at the Vanderburg Family Camp in Valley Creek for many years. His daughter Louise remembers him fondly playing eight track tapes of pow-wow tunes and Tina Turner at the same time.
He proudly served in the Armed Forces of the United States of America and was honorably discharged from the United States Army on Nov. 30, 1969. When asked by the Sargent who could type he volunteered and was assigned various desk positions in Germany.
Victor is survived by his lifelong companion Sharon, daughters Louise, Renee, Rhonda grandchildren Cynthia, Korbyn, Taylor, Madisen, and Janie. He is also survived by brothers Eneas and Joseph, sisters Annie and Lucy, numerous nieces and nephews. He is also the great uncle to several nieces and nephews.
Wake services will begin on Thursday, July 26, 5 p.m. at the Arlee Community Center. The Rosary will be on Friday, July 27, 8 p.m. at the Arlee Community Center followed by the Funeral Mass on Saturday, at 11 a.m. Burial with military honors will be held at Jocko Cemetery. The family has entrusted The Lake Funeral Home & Crematory of Polson with services.
A gracious thank you to St. Patrick Hospital of Missoula, ICU Care Team who provided care with dignity and comfort for him. Messages of condolences may be shared with the family online at thelakefuneralhomeandcremation.com.