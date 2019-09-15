RONAN — Victoria Ann “Little V” (Lobdell) Normandeau was born Dec. 9, 1988, in Polson. Vickie passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at St. Luke Community Hospital in Ronan, from complications due to Huntington’s Chorea with her loving family and friends by her side.
Victoria had many horses in her life: Wrangler and Moby, the deep dish seat, great white whale from Larry Townsend; Sunday, her babysitter mare; Pinky, a 'tiny' 17.1 gift from George Voight; Coffee, a snowflake appaloosa from John Armstrong; and last but not least, her best friend and confidant "Magic," her bay appaloosa with spots and no blanket!
Victoria loved anything to do with horses and enjoyed the jackleg fence arena the men in her family built her. She loved her special pup Jenny and the great outdoors. Camping, fishing, swimming "Vickie the mermaid," boating, target shooting, hiking, picking berries and exploring the wonders of the Montana mountains. She loved all her family, especially her nieces and nephews. She looked up to and admired her brothers and sisters. And wanted to be a wildlife biologist!
Victoria had an amazing capacity to reach out to and add people to her family circle. She was fortunate to have created loving bonds with many of her caregivers who have become a part of her forever family.
Victoria Ann has a very large family that are amazed at her ability to love unconditionally.
Victoria is survived by her parents, Rose Tomasik and Steve Normandeau (birth father Steven Lobdell); brother Eric Tomasik and wife Julie; sister Carol Wegner and husband Neal; brother Rob Hayes; brother Brice Normandeau and wife Tabitha; brother Jack Normandeau; sister Fontella Webster and husband Frank and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
You have free articles remaining.
She is preceded in death by her birth mother Catherine Lobdell; sister Melisa Olivia (Lobdell) Normandeau; brother Joshua Leroy (Lobdell) Normandeau; grandmother Rosemary “Bun” Leaverton; grandfather Louis Normandeau; uncle Lee Miller and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Victoria's family would like to give special thanks to St. Luke Community Hospital and acknowledge her caring doctors Megan Vigil and Kelsey Walton. Also, our deepest gratitude to the many nurses and CNAs who made her last weeks bearable. A special thanks to her family of caregivers at Mission Mountain Enterprises.
A viewing will be from 6 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 16, a rosary at 7 p.m. and a funeral mass on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 10 a.m., all at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Ronan. Burial will take place at Lake View Cemetery in Polson. Reception will follow services at Ronan Sacred Heart Parish Hall.
Thank you to The Lake Funeral Home for your kindness towards our family and for the care you've given to our loved one Victoria Ann “Vickie” Normandeau.
"RIDE BABY RIDE"
Messages of condolences may be shared with the family online at lakefuneralhomeandcremation.com. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.