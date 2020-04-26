Vincent Sterling Werner

Page-Werner designed the campus of the College of Great Falls, C.M. Russell High School and three major additions to the C.M. Russell Museum, all in Great Falls. Subsequent notable projects are the Creative Arts Complex at MSU and the Justice Complex at the State Capitol in Helena. The firm also designed residences, schools and other buildings from Darby to Wolf Point and from Eureka to Terry.

In 1978 Vince, June and their youngest daughter, Lisa, moved to a home Vince had newly built on acreage on Belt Creek, south of Armington (near Belt), where they lived for more than 20 years. Daughter Susan and her family, June’s mother Isabel Devine Decker, and Vince’s brother Martin lived nearby in three other homes Vince designed. The grandchildren have precious memories of growing up or visiting “Omi” and “Opa” at Wunderbar.

Vince and June moved to Fort Worth, Texas, in 2000, spending six years in the last of the several homes Vince would build or remodel for the family – this one in the Museum District near daughter Joanne and friend Katharine. Their participation in church volunteer service for those in need acquainted them for the first time with a racially and culturally diverse urban community.