Viola Overton

Hamilton - On Sunday January 24, 2021 God called Viola home. She missed church services going instead to the loving arms of God her savior where family and friends waited for her arrival. Since she wasn't prone to earthly vices, they had a long wait. Over 100 years. One of the oldest native residents of the Bitterroot valley, she passed peacefully at her home in Hamilton of natural causes.

Viola Woolsey was born April 23, 1920 on the family homestead in Ambrose and lived in the three mile area until she married.

She initially worked at the cannery in Stevensville and raised kids. In 1945 she married a marine returning from WWll named Bud Brown and resided in Stevensville until his death. Viola enjoyed a variety of jobs including working at Margie's Gift Shop and and later at the Cream Station where local milk producers delivered their cream, she determined butterfat content, weight and paid them accordingly. She worked at the old Arcadian Rest home, then the 'new' one on north Main and provided home care for several different members of the community in Stevensville and Hamilton. When the new highway system connecting the lower 48 states was being built, she drove pilot car for the construction site while her husband Bud ran the rock crusher.