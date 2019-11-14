MISSOULA — October 2, 1923 - November 12, 2019
Virginia was born in Butte, Montana to Anne Herak Sikonia and George Sikonia. She is predeceased by her parents, her brothers, Frank (Margaret) and George (Helen), her sister, Anne Sikonia Bird (John) and her husband Paul D. Golden. Virginia passed away at the Village Healthcare Center in Missoula at the age of 96 years. Virginia is survived by her loyal friends Greg Superneau, and Evie Barba, her nephews, Bob Sikonia (Mary), Jack Sikonia (Donna), Bill Sikonia, Dave Sheldon, Michael Sheldon (Cathie), her nieces, Ginny Sikonia Burton (Charles), Karen Sikonia Matthiesen (Ken) as well as many great nieces, nephews and friends.
Virginia, an enthusiastic and curious student, was a graduate of Hawthorne Grade School, Butte, Butte High School, University of Montana, Missoula where she received a B. A. in Journalism with high honors. While at the University, she was the Editor of the 1945 Sentinel Yearbook, and was a member of Alpha Lambda Delta (scholarship honorary), Kappa Tau (scholarship honorary), Press Club, Sigma Kappa (social sorority), and Theta Sigma Phi (journalism honorary). She was also a member of the Rotana Club, Butte and the American Association of University Women, Butte.
After graduation from the University, she was assistant Advertising Manager at Hennessy’s Department Store, Butte. A few years later she became Advertising Manager at Burr’s Department Store, Butte.
She married Paul D. Golden on June 9, 1951, in Butte. They resided in Butte until the fall of 1955 when they moved to Missoula. They became active parishioners at St. Anthony’s Catholic Parish. In Missoula, Paul Golden was the chief dispatcher for the Montana Power Company, retiring in September, 1977. He died on April 3, 1979. They had no children.
Virginia was employed by the University of Montana on January 1, 1956, as publications editor in the Information Services. She later transferred to the Alumni Office where she worked for many years as an administrative assistant. She retired from the University on September 10, 1983, after retiring, she joined the Retired Senior Volunteer Program and volunteered at St. Patrick Hospital and Community Medical Center. She never retired as a Grizzly fan however and loved watching their games. Virginia made many friends throughout her life due to her kind and welcoming personality, her fun and generous spirit and her thoughtful ways. She was happy spending time with family and friends and will be missed by many.
Services will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019, 10 a.m. at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 217 Tremont Street, Missoula. Donations may be made in her honor to St. Anthony’s Church.