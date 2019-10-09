VICTOR — Virginia (Ginny, Gin) Daisy Hamilton, 89, of Victor, passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Valley View Estates of natural causes.
She was born Sept. 28, 1930, in Missoula to Clarence and Marie Newton. She grew up in Missoula and was educated in the Missoula Public Schools. She married Darrel Atwood in May of 1950 and had two daughters, Lorrie Kent (Michael) of Victor and Jerry Blankenship of California. Virginia spent 25 years in the Bitterroot Valley helping her husband farm and raising her family.
Virginia and Martin (Spike) Hamilton started their life together in 1975 until his death in 1995; he was the light of her life.
In May of 1998 Virginia married Alcie Manning and moved to Texas until his death in April 2006. She moved back to Montana spending time with her family.
Virginia is preceded in death by her father and mother and sisters Anita and Lillian. She is survived by sisters Mary Shelton and Vi Boots; brother Clarence Newton; her daughters; five grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 7405 Mullan Rd. on Friday, Oct. 11, with viewing starting at noon and graveside services at 1 p.m.