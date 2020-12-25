SEATTLE, Washington — Virginia Gail Vaughn (Gilchrist-Burghardt), 64, our beautiful mom GiGi, and dear friend died on Dec. 10 at the University of Washington Medical Center with her three children by her side.
Gail was born in 1956 to Robert and Virginia Vaughn in Burbank, California, and lived there until she and her husband Scott moved to Montana in 1978 to make their home. They raised their three children in Bigfork. Gail got her teaching degree in 1991 from the University of Montana, Missoula. She would later earn her master's degree in educational technology and a second master's degree in educational leadership. She was a beloved teacher in Polson elementary schools for 27 years devoting countless hours to shaping the hearts and minds of her students with unending patience and kindness. Her devotion went beyond her students to the staff and families of Cherry Valley and Linderman Elementary Schools. She deeply impacted every person that crossed her path with her radiant personality, acceptance, guidance, friendship and lust for life.
In memory of Gail, we ask that you hug your child, grandchild, friend, or sit and listen to the birds. Time waits for no one. Donations can be made to: flatheadlakers.org/student-watershed-education and read about her involvement at flatheadlakers.org/lakers-community-stories/iz8y01gr5lrlp8mqmt50bo22m94ohd and valleyjournal.net/Article/15878/Polson-teacher-recognized-with-first-Lakers-Education-Award.
Gail's unconditional love for her children, grandchildren, family, friends and students will be cherished always. Her infectious smile will forever be in our hearts.
Gail is preceded in death by her parents Robert and Virginia and brother Larry Vaughn. She is survived by her loving son Sean Gilchrist and his wife Heather of Whitefish, daughters Jamie Congdon of Kalispell and Ashley Crowe and her husband Mike of Columbia Falls, her four precious grandchildren Aubrey, Taytem, Connor and Austin, sisters Bobbie and Sandy from California, and many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
A celebration of life will be planned for this summer (2021) and announced at a later date.