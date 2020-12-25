Virginia Gail Vaughn (Gilchrist-Burghardt)

Gail was born in 1956 to Robert and Virginia Vaughn in Burbank, California, and lived there until she and her husband Scott moved to Montana in 1978 to make their home. They raised their three children in Bigfork. Gail got her teaching degree in 1991 from the University of Montana, Missoula. She would later earn her master's degree in educational technology and a second master's degree in educational leadership. She was a beloved teacher in Polson elementary schools for 27 years devoting countless hours to shaping the hearts and minds of her students with unending patience and kindness. Her devotion went beyond her students to the staff and families of Cherry Valley and Linderman Elementary Schools. She deeply impacted every person that crossed her path with her radiant personality, acceptance, guidance, friendship and lust for life.