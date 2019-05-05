MISSOULA — Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Virginia “Ginnie” Copeland on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at Garden City Funeral Home. A committal service will be held at Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery following the service. To leave condolences and to read a full obituary please visit gardencityfh.com.
