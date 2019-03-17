MISSOULA — Virginia L Bolten, passed away on March 11, 2019, at her Brookdale home. She was born in Dillon in 1932 to Edward and Agnes Gransbery. Growing up in Dillon, she left in 1950 following her marriage to Emmett Connell. Two children were born of this marriage, Dennis and Tim. They lived in Great Falls until Emmett’s death in 1958. She then returned to her family in Dillon.
She met her future husband, John Bolten, in Dillon at Saint Rose Catholic Church. They married at the church on Dec. 29, 1959. John adopted her sons, Dennis and Tim. They had two more children, Scott and Jennifer. Her greatest joy was in her family!
She is survived by sons Dennis (Janet), Tim (Brandy) and daughter Jennifer; her grandchildren Tyler (Melissa), Nicholas (Sunny), Shannon, Dylan, Noah and Hayden; her great-grandchild Mason; her brother Donald(Gayle) Gransbery and sister Jo Ann Albro.
She was preceded in death by her husband John, son Scott, granddaughter Keely, parents Edward and Agnes, grandmother Nelly Murphy and grandparents Fay and Beulah Gransbery.
Thank you Partners in Home Care/Hospice and Brookdale Assisted Living.
Services will be held at a later date.