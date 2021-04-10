Virginia L. Hoselton

She supported her husband in his general contracting and cabinet businesses and helped him on the ranch they owned.

Virginia had a green thumb and loved to make her house plants and gardens thrive, even in the Nevada desert. Genealogy and putting together large puzzles were also favorite pastimes.

Virginia always felt that her most important calling was to be a mother and she put her whole heart into her family.

Virginia was preceded by her parents Roy and Capitola (Louise) Jones, her husband, Linley Hoselton, her brothers Roy Jones and Richard Jones and Richard's wife, Barbara.

Virginia is survived by her sister Mary Joy Slate and son Donald of Fallon Nevada, sister- in- law Mary E. Jones of Blairsden California.

Children; Mark & Julie Hoselton of Victor, Mt., Tim and Sherry Hoselton of Kalispell, Mt., Elaine Graham of Belgrade, Mt., Kevin and Karin Hoselton of Modesto, California.

Virginia is survived by many nieces and nephews, 6 grandsons and 11 great grandchildren.

She is also survived by her dear friend Sharon Klakken.