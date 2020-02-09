Virginia M. (Ginny) Dove

Ginny took great pride in her home and taking care of her family. She was a very talented seamstress and sewed almost all the clothing for she and Carla, and taught Carla to sew and love fabric and fiber. They shared many happy hours shopping for fabric and sewing together.

Ginny had a witty sense of humor and loved being silly. She was one of the great letter writers of all time and was known for her beautiful penmanship. Those that were lucky enough to receive cards and letters from Ginny felt like they were sitting down for a cup of coffee with her while reading her newsy correspondence.

In their leisure time, John and Ginny enjoyed travelling together, often camping in their trailer, with many trips centered around aviation events and good fishing spots. After John’s retirement, John and Ginny spent winters in Palm Springs, California and summers in Missoula.